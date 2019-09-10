US Title Match Added To WWE Clash Of Champions

– AJ Styles will defend his US Title against Cedric Alexander at WWE Clash of Champions.

From WWE:

Standing before Cedric Alexander is a golden opportunity and a phenomenal opponent. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion will challenge AJ Styles for the United States Title at WWE Clash of Champions, bringing a simmering rivalry to a boil and potentially making Alexander one fo the few 205 Live veterans to hold a title on Raw or SmackDown LIVE.

Honorifics aside, the match has the potential to be one of Sunday night’s most exciting contests. Alexander and Styles are nothing if not two sides of the same coin, stylistically-speaking, and the WWE Universe got a taste of what they can do on Monday night in a singles match before The O.C. broke up the action, handing Alexander a disqualification win. The former Cruiserweight Champion pinned The Phenomenal One at the conclusion of a wild 10-Man Tag Team Match later in the night, thereby setting the stage for Sunday’s clash at Clash.

Of course, this may not be as simple as Superstar vs. Superstar. Styles’ compadres in The O.C. are never far from his side; indeed, the good brothers’ unprovoked attack on Alexander last week sparked this rivalry in the first place. If anybody can overcome the odds, it’s Cedric Alexander, but it’ll take every ounce of his heart to climb to the summit.

Tune in to WWE Clash of Champions this Sunday, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network to see who emerges as United States Champion.