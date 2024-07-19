US Title Match Contract Signing & More Added To WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a contract signing and more for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced that Logan Paul and LA Knight will sign the contract for their US Championship bout at SummerSlam on tonight’s show. In addition, Michin will face Tiffany Stratton and Cody Rhodes will open the show.

The lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

* Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

* United States Championship match contract signing with Logan Paul and LA Knight

* Cody Rhodes opens the show