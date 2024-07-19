wrestling / News
US Title Match Contract Signing & More Added To WWE Smackdown
July 19, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a contract signing and more for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced that Logan Paul and LA Knight will sign the contract for their US Championship bout at SummerSlam on tonight’s show. In addition, Michin will face Tiffany Stratton and Cody Rhodes will open the show.
The lineup for the show, which airs live tonight on FOX, is:
* Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade
* Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton
* United States Championship match contract signing with Logan Paul and LA Knight
* Cody Rhodes opens the show
.@RealNickAldis previews everything you need to know for tonight's #SmackDown including @CodyRhodes kicking off the show LIVE from Omaha!
📺 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/DiQSC5I0vt
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls The Infamous TNA Match Between Jenna Morasca & Sharmell
- Linda McMahon Discusses Supporting Donald Trump for President, Says Her Family Is ‘Doing Great’
- Bully Ray Expresses Concerns Over WWE & TNA’s Business Relationship
- Kevin Nash Says WWE Needs to End Braun Strowman Mowing People Down Around the Ring