wrestling / News

US Title Match Likely Not Happening at TLC, May Be Moved To The Royal Rumble

December 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Lashley Hurt Business WWE Payback US TItle

Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley have been involved in a feud in recent weeks on RAW, but as of yet, WWE has yet to announce a US title match between the two for TLC. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that’s because the match is actually slated to happen at the Royal Rumble next month. However it was also noted that “everything changes every day.”

Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, Joseph Lee

