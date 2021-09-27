US Title Match & More Added to Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a United States Championship match and more to tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Damian Priest will defend the title against Sheamus in a No DQ, No Countout match on tonight’s show, while Charlotte Flair will issue an open challenge.

The preview reads:

Charlotte Flair set to issue a Raw Women’s Championship Open Challenge

Long live The Queen!

After successfully defending her Raw Women’s Championship last night at WWE Extreme Rules against Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair appears to be in a giving mood.

The 12-time Women’s Champion is set to offer an open challenge tonight on Raw, so who will answer the call and challenge her for the title?

Tune in to Raw live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Damian Priest defends United States Title against Sheamus with No Disqualifications, No Count-outs tonight

It’s put up or shut up time for Damian Priest and Sheamus.

Following a victory over Sheamus and Jeff Hardy last night at WWE Extreme Rules, Priest will have to defend his United States Title once again tonight against The Celtic Warrior.

This time, the stakes are even higher as there will be no disqualifications and no count-outs. The only way to win will be by pinfall or submission.

Will The Celtic Warrior regain the gold, or will it be another successful outing for The Archer of Infamy?

Don’t miss this hard-hitting title fight on Raw live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!