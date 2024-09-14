wrestling / News

US Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

September 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LA Knight WWE Smackdown 9-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a United States Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE US Championship Match: L.A. Knight vs. Andrade
* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton
If Nia Jax is pinned, the person who pinned her gets a title shot at Bad Blood.
If Jax & Stratton won, whoever gets pinned has to leave Smackdown.

