wrestling / News
US Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 13, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a United States Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* WWE US Championship Match: L.A. Knight vs. Andrade
* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton
If Nia Jax is pinned, the person who pinned her gets a title shot at Bad Blood.
If Jax & Stratton won, whoever gets pinned has to leave Smackdown.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT
- Booker T Thinks AEW Is Trying To Change The Way Fans Watch Wrestling