US Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a United States Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE US Championship Match: L.A. Knight vs. Andrade

* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

If Nia Jax is pinned, the person who pinned her gets a title shot at Bad Blood.

If Jax & Stratton won, whoever gets pinned has to leave Smackdown.