US Title Match Set For WWE Backlash
June 8, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a United States Championship match for this weekend’s WWE Backlash. The company announced on Raw that Apollo Crews will defend the title against Andrade, who won the title shot after defeating Kevin Owens and Angel Garza in a Triple Threat match.
Backlash takes place on Sunday and airs live on WWE Network. We’ll have a full updated card for the show after Raw.
Your eyes didn't deceive you.@AndradeCienWWE just pinned @AngelGarzaWwe to earn himself a #USTitle opportunity against @WWEApollo at #WWEBacklash! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dnCvA1GhTg
— WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2020
