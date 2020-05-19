US Title Match Set For Next Week’s Raw

WWE has announced a United States Championship Match for next week’s episode of Raw. Apollo Crews, who made his return tonight after being out since before Money in the Bank, will face Andrade for the latter’s championship on next week’s episode.

Crews and Kevin Owens defeated Andrade and Angel Garza on this week’s Raw. Crews was knocked out of action three weeks ago after a match with Andrade in which he suffered a storyline injury.