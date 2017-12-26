US Title Tournament Announced on Smackdown

– Daniel Bryan announced a US Championship tournament on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. After Dolph Ziggler appeared to relinquish the title last week by leaving it in the ring and walking off, Bryan came out on tonight’s episode and announced the tournament, which began with Bobby Roode vs. Baron Corbin in a first-round match.

Bryan noted in the announcement that he has been trying to contact Ziggler over the last week but that Ziggler has ignored him, and that his actions show that he has voluntarily relinquished the championship.

Video from the segment is below: