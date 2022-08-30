USA Network Employees Reportedly Pleased With Recent WWE Raw Changes

WWE Raw has undergone a number of changes since Triple H took over creative, and people USA Network are happy about them according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that several sources at USA Network and NBC Universal have spoke with tem about the changes, which have led to an increase in the ratings, and expressed happiness with the tweaks in the show.

According to the report, one longtime employee that has worked with WWE for years said that the current ratings are more in line with what USA Network expected when Raw’s deal was extended. They noted that the pandemic changed “everything” and never imagined that Raw would drop below 2 million viewers, particularly on a consistent basis. That source was quoted as saying, “the following weeks will be the real test, but the results from the first Monday had me personally very excited.”

Another source at Universal who said that they stay more on top of wrestling than others said they didn’t expect such drastic changes as has been seen, but that you can’t argue with the new buzz around Raw. They also expect Smackdown’s ratings on Fox to increase as well.

One source at USA Network said that they’ve seen the show more as “appointment viewing” as of late and that it felt more natural than it has. They added that there’s more talk about Raw at the network than at any point since their new rights deal started.

Another longtime USA Network employee noted that the relationship between the network and WWE has always been very easygoing, but added that many people in USA were happy to see the new creative changes and would be surprised if USA didn’t try to renew WWE programming when negotiations begin next year.