USA Network Reportedly Not Happy Hell in a Cell Match Was Moved to Smackdown

WWE’s decision to move the Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Hell in a Cell match to Smackdown didn’t sit well with USA Network, according to a couple of new reports. Both Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio noted that USA Network officials weren’t happy with moving the match, which was set to air on NBCUniversal-owned Peacock, to FOX.

Zarian said that USA Network was “very unhappy” about the movie, while Meltzer also said that USA wasn’t happy about it. Meltzer further noted that FOX officials apparently don’t love that Peacock is constantly promoted on Smackdown as it’s a rival content provider.

It was rumored last week that WWE is considering holding more themed shows like Old School RAW, King of the Ring and Viewers Choice, which comes as the company is dealing with a downturn in ratings.