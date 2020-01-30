USA Network Rumored to Have Made Call for Lack of NXT Overrun This Week Due to Miz & Mrs. Premiere

– This week’s edition of NXT TV did not feature an overrun for the USA Network broadcast. Last night’s show was followed by the Season 2 premiere of Miz & Mrs.. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported on Twitter that the decision for NXT not to have an overrun last night was a call made by the USA Network.

USA Network reportedly feared that the NXT overrun could hurt the ratings for the WWE reality show. Melter tweeted in response to a fan question, “USA made the call. They thought it would hurt the Miz & Mrs. ratings.” You can check out that tweet below.