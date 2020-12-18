USA Network Reportedly “Furious” With WWE Over RAW Rating, Want More Adult Content

As previously reported, WWE RAW earned both its lowest total viewership and lowest rating in the key 18-49 demographic on this week’s edition of the show. And it appears that USA Network may not be all that thrilled with it.

According to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, there has been plenty of reaction to the low rating both within WWE and USA Network, with the network reportedly “furious” over RAW’s viewership.

The report states that a source within the company notes that USA Network wants more adult content on RAW, specifically based around “dark and violent adult” content rather than “sexy adult” content.

Additionally, McCarthy claims that those inside WWE are viewing the Royal Rumble as a “big reset” for the company.

As McCarthy notes, WWE is set to bring in $462 million from the USA Network in 2021 based on the current contract in place between the two companies.