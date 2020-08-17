wrestling / News

WWE News: USA Network Running SummerSlam Twitter Tournament, Billie Kay Highlighted in Magazine, Stock Down

August 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam 2019

– USA Network is seeking to crown the greatest superstar of SummerSlam, and took to Twitter to do it. The company posted the following on Monday:

– WWE’s PR account noted that Billie Kay was featured in Australia’s K-Zone Magazine:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.89 on Monday, down $0.48 (1.06%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.31% on the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billie Kay, Summerslam, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading