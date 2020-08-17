wrestling / News
WWE News: USA Network Running SummerSlam Twitter Tournament, Billie Kay Highlighted in Magazine, Stock Down
– USA Network is seeking to crown the greatest superstar of SummerSlam, and took to Twitter to do it. The company posted the following on Monday:
Legends, Hall of Famers, Champions… those titles are cool, but we're more interested in who is the greatest Superstar in #SummerSlam history.
Vote for your picks in the thread below 👇 pic.twitter.com/hno7gMtCy4
— USA Network (@USA_Network) August 17, 2020
– WWE’s PR account noted that Billie Kay was featured in Australia’s K-Zone Magazine:
Australian @WWE Superstar and 1 half of #TheIIconics @BillieKayWWE was profiled in the August edition of K-Zone Magazine. pic.twitter.com/hYHFRmFtKb
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) August 17, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.89 on Monday, down $0.48 (1.06%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.31% on the day.
