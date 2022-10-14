USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings

USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.

According to the WON, while network officials were privately frustrated with Raw’s dropoff in recent years, they’re now “thrilled” about the numbers and are hoping that the returns of Bray Wyatt — though he is currently set for Smackdown — could help indirectly lift numbers across the board with increased interest in WWE.

The changeover in regime has led to increased ratings on all three WWE brands; NXT is averaging a 0.148 demo rating & 670,000 viewers post-McMahon compared to a 0.129 demo rating and 593,000 pre-McMahon. Smackdown is averaging a 0.524 demo rating/2.182 million since McMahon left, compared to a 0.518 and 2.13 million while McMahon was in charge.