USA Network Tops Cable Ratings For 2018, Touts WWE’s Success

– USA Network has announced that they will end 2018 as the top overall cable network in viewers, praising WWE in the process. You can see the full announcement below, in which the network (as is the norm for their yearly announcement) has a section touting WWE’s success:

USA NETWORK ENDS 2018 ON TOP: #1 CABLE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK FOR 13TH STRAIGHT YEAR

USA Network is on track to close out 2018 as the #1 overall cable entertainment network in total viewers (P2+) for the 13th year (the longest streak in TV history) – and as the #1 cable entertainment network for P18-49 for the 2nd year in a row.

A YEAR OF #1 – HIGHLIGHTS2

Scripted

· USA’s #1 scripted series in total viewers (P2+) — THE SINNER’s second installment, also recently nominated for SAG and Critics Choice awards

· USA’s #1 scripted series in P18-49, P25-54 and P18-34 – THE PURGE

· #1 dramas in their time periods — QUEEN OF THE SOUTH, SUITS and UNSOLVED: THE MURDERS OF TUPAC AND THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

Unscripted

· Cable’s #1 and #2 unscripted half-hour series for P18-49 and P25-54 — CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST and WWE spinoff MIZ & MRS

· Freshman series MIZ & MRS also had USA’s #1 unscripted debut since 2011

WWE

· Week over week, WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW and WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE are among cable’s top entertainment programs P2+ (#1 or 2 every Monday of the year for RAW, in the top 4 every Tuesday of the year for SMACKDOWN)

· On the strength of RAW and SMACKDOWN, USA was the #1 primetime cable entertainment network on Monday and Tuesday for P2+, P18-49 and P25-54