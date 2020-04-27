wrestling / News

USA Network Hypes Triple H’s Raw Return For Tonight

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Raw 91018 WWE

Triple H is heading to Raw for the continuation of his 25th anniversary celebration, and USA Network is hyping it up online. The cable network posted to Twitter to promote The Game’s return as you can see below.

Triple H’s return is one of a fgew things confirmed for tonight, along with a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for Money in the Bank and Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler.

