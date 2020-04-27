USA Network Hypes Triple H’s Raw Return For Tonight

Triple H is heading to Raw for the continuation of his 25th anniversary celebration, and USA Network is hyping it up online. The cable network posted to Twitter to promote The Game’s return as you can see below.

Triple H’s return is one of a fgew things confirmed for tonight, along with a contract signing between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for Money in the Bank and Asuka vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler.

This takes sharing a ride with a friend to a whole new level. Don't miss a moment of @TripleH's return to #WWERaw TONIGHT at 8/7c on USA. pic.twitter.com/aiB86ME9qW — USA Network (@USA_Network) April 27, 2020

Triple H had a bit of help with his entrances sometimes. Can you name the three future @WWE Women's champions in this photo? pic.twitter.com/n1xzuOvbGS — USA Network (@USA_Network) April 27, 2020