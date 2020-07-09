USA Reportedly Made The Call For NXT To Have Limited Commercials Last Night

Last night’s episode of NXT, which was night two of the Great American Bash, had limited commercial breaks during its broadcast. The first hour had more picture-in-picture breaks, the second had fewer commercials and then the main event had no commercials. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this was a call made by the USA Network, not WWE.

Dave Meltzer speculated that this week’s episode was more about beating AEW in the ratings than making money from advertisers. Night one of Great American Bash had more viewers than AEW last week, but lost in the key 18-49 demographic.