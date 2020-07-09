wrestling / News
USA Reportedly Made The Call For NXT To Have Limited Commercials Last Night
July 9, 2020 | Posted by
Last night’s episode of NXT, which was night two of the Great American Bash, had limited commercial breaks during its broadcast. The first hour had more picture-in-picture breaks, the second had fewer commercials and then the main event had no commercials. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this was a call made by the USA Network, not WWE.
Dave Meltzer speculated that this week’s episode was more about beating AEW in the ratings than making money from advertisers. Night one of Great American Bash had more viewers than AEW last week, but lost in the key 18-49 demographic.
More Trending Stories
- Sheamus on How the League of Nations Was Created to Put Over Roman Reigns, Says Jamie Noble Came Up With the Idea
- Arn Anderson On the Point That He Knew WCW Was Going to End, Why He Came to That Realization
- Edge Discusses How Close He & Matt Hardy Really Were, How They Found Positives In Tense Lita Situation, Jeff Hardy Relationship
- Mick Foley Discusses How Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Bring Him to WWE Originally, How He Ended Up With Mankind Mask That Was Designed for The Undertaker