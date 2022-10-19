USA Releases Trailer For Nikki Bella-Hosted Barmageddon, Sasha Banks to Appear

Nikki Bella is set to host a new USA Network series called Barmageddon, with Sasha Banks set to appear. You can see the trailer below for the series, which comes from Carson Daly and Blake Shelton. The series premieres on December 5th and takes place in Shelton’s bar, with Bella hosting as celebrities compete against each other in various bar-style games with a twist.

USA Network has advertised that Brie Bella and Sasha Banks will be facing each other in an episode. Banks can be seen in the trailer.

The show is described as follows: