wrestling / News
USA Releases Trailer For Nikki Bella-Hosted Barmageddon, Sasha Banks to Appear
Nikki Bella is set to host a new USA Network series called Barmageddon, with Sasha Banks set to appear. You can see the trailer below for the series, which comes from Carson Daly and Blake Shelton. The series premieres on December 5th and takes place in Shelton’s bar, with Bella hosting as celebrities compete against each other in various bar-style games with a twist.
USA Network has advertised that Brie Bella and Sasha Banks will be facing each other in an episode. Banks can be seen in the trailer.
The show is described as follows:
In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is “Barmageddon” — even if they do not win, at least they had fun trying.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Last Night’s WWE Raw, Cameron Grimes Set for More Raw Appearances
- DDP Praises Booking of Finn Balor Under Triple H’s New WWE Creative Regime
- Triple H Discusses the Success of the White Rabbit Mystery Angle, Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
- Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week