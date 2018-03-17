The Usos On Why Their Heel Turn Was So Successful

In an interview with The Pensacola News Journal, The Usos spoke about going to Wrestlemania and why their heel turn worked so well. Here are highlights:

Jey Uso on finally appearing on the Wrestlemania main card: “I don’t think it could happen, it’s gonna happen. Me and my bro keep saying, ‘This is the year.’ And if for some reason we’re not on the main card, we’re doing the people wrong, man. The WWE Universe ain’t getting their money’s worth. We’re the best thing running right now, straight out the 8-5-0, right down the street from WrestleMania, man.”

Jimmy Uso on their year: “This year is probably hands down one of our hottest years. WrestleMania changes by the hour, by the minute, so I’m nervous about it.”

Jey Uso on their heel turn: “The heel change would have never worked if that baby face phase didn’t go as long as it did. The heel change just made it more real. We get to be us, we could talk the way we want to, dress the way we want to, it was like the ball was in our court now. And it took a lot of hard work to finally get the ball, you feel me?”