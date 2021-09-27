wrestling / News

Usos Retain Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)

September 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Usos WWE Extreme Rules

The Street Profits gave it their all at WWE Extreme Rules, but the Usos remained Smackdown Tag Team Champions at the end. Jey and Jimmy Uso defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford at the PPV to retain their championships. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The Usos’ title reign stands at 68 days, having won them on the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show from The Mysterios. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.

WWE Extreme Rules, Jeremy Thomas

