wrestling / News
Usos Retain Smackdown Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)
The Street Profits gave it their all at WWE Extreme Rules, but the Usos remained Smackdown Tag Team Champions at the end. Jey and Jimmy Uso defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford at the PPV to retain their championships. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The Usos’ title reign stands at 68 days, having won them on the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show from The Mysterios. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.
The following contest is scheduled for one all, and it is for the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles!#ExtremeRules #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/jsR6w1EEfm
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Let's get it, Uce.
The @WWEUsos defend their #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles against @AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE RIGHT NOW LIVE at #ExtremeRules!
🦚 https://t.co/zvJycsyoUb
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/YWz6vBLlf4
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Picking up right where they left off on Friday…#ExtremeRules @WWEUsos @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/RHqyCxhFJM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
That's right … @AngeloDawkins IS HERE NOW, @WWEUsos! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/FKnrAWGu1o
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
2️⃣ words for ya: BLOCK. BUSTER.#ExtremeRules @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/gF04ieRqwQ
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Can the #StreetProfits regain the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles???@AngeloDawkins & @MontezFordWWE are ALL OVER the @WWEUsos at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/8Q5KyHNEXa
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
MONTEZ OUTTA NOWHERE!!!#ExtremeRules @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/AWXACVn1Md
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
The @WWEUsos get the job done. #ExtremeRules#TheBloodline reigns supreme. pic.twitter.com/Btj7qG7s6t
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
