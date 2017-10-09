WWE News: The Usos Say They Can Go Hard, Update on Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live Event

– Here are new WWE Smackdown tag team champions The Usos, discussing their title win at last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. The video comes from Talking Smack. They are upset because they have been around for years, and all of a sudden people are saying they can go. They say that they don’t need to hear the talk because they know they can go hard, it’s nothing new to them…

– There is a Smackdown live event tonight in East Lansing, Michigan at Breslin Student Events Center. The advertised talent includes Randy Orton, Jinder Mhaal, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Naomi, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day, Sami Zayn, Charlotte, Dolph Ziggler, and Beck Lynch.