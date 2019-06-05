Usos vs. Revival Set For WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff Show

– The Usos and The Revival will face off in the ring in Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday. WWE has announced that the two teams will have a match on the Kickoff show, which airs at 1 PM ET on Friday before the 2 PM main card. 411 will have live coverage of the PPV.

The updated card is:

Main Card

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor

* The Undertaker vs. Bill Goldberg

* Triple H vs. Randy Orton

* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

* Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party

* 50-Man Battle Royal: Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, More Participants TBA

Kickoff Show

* The Usos vs. The Revival