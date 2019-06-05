wrestling / News
Usos vs. Revival Set For WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff Show
– The Usos and The Revival will face off in the ring in Saudi Arabia at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday. WWE has announced that the two teams will have a match on the Kickoff show, which airs at 1 PM ET on Friday before the 2 PM main card. 411 will have live coverage of the PPV.
The updated card is:
Main Card
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Kofi Kingston
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Andrade vs. “Demon King” Finn Balor
* The Undertaker vs. Bill Goldberg
* Triple H vs. Randy Orton
* Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
* Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party
* 50-Man Battle Royal: Elias, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mojo Rawley, More Participants TBA
Kickoff Show
* The Usos vs. The Revival
