The Usos Win Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank, Jey Pins Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns suffered his first pinfall loss in over three years at WWE Money in the Bank as the Usos won the Bloodline Civil War. The match went back and forth for a long time, and eventually Roman tried to stack the Usos on top of each other and pin them, but they both kicked out. Solo Sikoa then tried to put Jimmy through a table, but Jimmy moved and Solo was taken out. Roman was then hit with multiple superkicks before Jey hit a splash to get the pin.
Roman Reigns had not been pinned on WWE TV since December 2019, when Baron Corbin did it at TLC that year.
