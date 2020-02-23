USWA Championship Wrestling (1.27.1990) Review  

-Originally aired January 27, 1990.

-Your host is Michael St. John. He does a weird intro where he makes it sound like the show is done from a different venue every week, and THIS week, we’re in the Sportatorium.

-Marc Lowrence welcomes Maniac Matt Borne, who’s dressed like a Jon Snow cosplayer on a very tight budget. This is a really funny communication gap, as Borne is out here to make a big announcement, and Marc welcomes him and immediately asks “What’s a football match, exactly?” And Borne is visibly thrown by Lowrence asking him for details on the big announcement he hasn’t made yet. So Borne quickly re-calibrates his entire promo and says he wants a match with PY Chu Hi with helmets and pads and no ropes on the ring.



MANIAC MATT BORNE vs. JAMES RATH

-Borne suplexes Rath and drops an elbow. Borne sits on Rath and applies an armbar while rubbing his face in the mat while Terry Garvin clarifies how to win in a football match, the type of match that Marc Lowrence has never heard of. Belly-to-belly finishes for Borne.

-The Stud Stable is disgusted that that a turncoat like Dutch Mantel is bringing Bill Dundee, “a refugee from the Keebler factory” to face them in a tag team match, in a disgusting state like INDIANA no less, this Wednesday night.

-“Coach” Tojo and PY Chu Hi come to ringside in football gear to declare that the challenge is accepted. Well, we know the challenge was accepted, they showed the football match listed for the card in Evansville before that Stud Stable promo. How do two promotions that have been doing this for decades merge into a single promotion that has never done this before?



PY CHU HI (with Tojo Yamamoto) vs. TEXAS BATTLESHIP

-To demonstrate what is possible in a football match, Chu Hi wrestles this squash wearing shoulderpads and a helmet. My god, PY is not what you’d call svelte, and somehow, they’ve found a jobber who’s heavier and taller than him. Chu Hi just tackles the shit out of him repeatedly until the Battleship is sunk, LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL, and Chu Hi gets the three-count.

-Jeff Jarrett is here to announce he’s challenging Billy Joe Travis to a Guitar on a Pole match, and luckily, Marc Lowrence actually allows Jeff to make that announcement this time around. Nostra-Garvin wonders why Jarrett would even want a guitar.



“Simply Irresistible” JEFF JARRETT vs. JIMMY JAMES

-Armdrag by JJ on JJ. JJ tries a slam but misses an elbow on JJ. JJ complains about the tights-pulling to establish himself as the heel in this match, and the fans are definitely on JJ’s side. Hiptoss by JJ on JJ. Eh, all right, the joke’s dead. Uppercuts by Jarrett. James reverses an Irish whip but misses a corner charge, and a missile dropkick by Jarrett gets the win.



BILLY JOE TRAVIS (with Skandar Akbar) vs. TERRY BLACK

-Travis goes for ultra cheap heat by having feathers from his robe caught in the back of his tights and not noticing, so that gets the crowd riled up. They seem to be going for the shtick Eddie Gilbert had for a while, where the crowd is cheering for Travis BECAUSE he’s the heel, and Travis gets mad because he doesn’t seek the crowd’s approval.

-Travis dumps Black on the floor right away. Back in, Travis suplexes and slams him. Travis throws Black out to the floor again and slams him on the concrete. Travis drags him back in and keeps dishing out the punishment until Jeff Jarrett suddenly arrives on the scene and dares Travis to give him a match right freakin’ now.

-Travis reluctantly accepts and they throw punches until Jarrett throws one hard enough to send Travis running, and JJ goes after him.

-We follow that with a Billy Joe Travis highlight reel, set to “Jailhouse Rock.” It kind of makes me wish that WWE would take on the attitude of “Just hope no one notices” with regard for the music rights on their old shows.

-Back at ringside, with JJ safely gone, Billy Joe Travis hurries to ringside and cuts a threatening promo.

-Dustin Rhodes has words for Gary Young. Dustin’s early promos are hilarious because he understandably has a very specific frame of reference and he’s just straight-up doing an impression of his father doing a promo in the ’70s.



DUSTIN RHODES vs. MASKED MARVEL

-Atomic drop by Dustin. Big dropkick by Dustin. He goes to work on the arm until Marvel gouges the eyes. Dustin fights back with an elbow, and the belly-to-belly finishes.