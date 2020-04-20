USWA Championship Wrestling (4.14.1990) Review  

-Originally aired April 14, 1990.

-Your host is Michael St. John in the control center.

-We’re off to Memphis, where Dave Brown learns that “Dirty Deeds” Darren Wise is co-hosting the show today because Jerry Lawler isn’t in the building. And then Nathaniel Whitlock heads out and demands he co-host the show. This is painful, as the managers come off as two teenagers acting like wrestlers. Darren Wise is kind of funny, with a hilarious 1990 “yearbook photo that won’t age well” look to him, talking about how the ratings will skyrocket with a gorgeous man on commentary for the entire hour. But Nathaniel is really not suited for this role (“You’re ugly and have bad breath!” Oh snap.)

-The argument continues as the Dirty White Boys and Ronnie P. Gossett head to ringside, and Gossett surprisingly waddles over and shoves both managers, saying that since they won’t stop arguing, he’ll take over commentary. He punches Nathaniel down and heads to the table to start the show, but Nate gets up and goes after him. The Dirty White Boys head over and gang up on Nate, which brings out Chris Champion and Mike Awesome, and now the Southern Rockers are out here because whenever there’s trouble they’re there on the double. It looks like a gang war threatening to break out in the studio and Eddie Marlin hastily comes out to try to keep the peace. Rex King randomly grabs the mike and demands that Tony Anthony get in the ring for a match.

-Tony Anthony runs into the ring before Rex, then kicks the ropes to keep him from getting in there. Tony Anthony taunts King while Steve Doll, at ringside, introduces himself to the Dirty White Girl, and in under 30 seconds, they’re making out. Well, I mean, they don’t call her Chaste and Pure White Girl, what did you expect? DWG’s body language here is pretty funny, as she’s clearly not feelin’ it but going along with the angle like a pro until Dirty White Boy sees what’s happening and flies out of the ring in a rage, and Dave Brown throws it to commercial. From everything I can find, the Dirtywhites are still married after all these years, so hat tip to them for dragging real life into the wrestling business and coming out of it with each other and their sanity intact.

-We get words from Jerry Lawler and Ronnie P. Gossett, who brag about their big victory “Last week, right here, in this town” as Gossett got the shocking victory over Chris Champion and Mike Awesome. Lawler and Gossett tell some pretty funny obvious lies, making the match sound like a total squash by Gossett, and Lawler is so proud of his tag team partner, he’s actually letting Gossett wear his crown for this interview.

-We’re back from commercial and Dirty White Girl is crying while Gossett tells Tony Anthony to dump her. Tony seems to be leaning strongly in that direction until Gossett calls her “a skank,” and almost on instinct, Tony punches Gossett for saying that, then goes back to yelling at Dirty White Girl.



DIRTY WHITE BOYS (with Dirty White Girl and Ronnie P. Gossett) vs. KEN RAPER & TIM HALL

-Anthony is so damn mad that he storms into the ring and just beats the hell out of Raper to get everything out of his system. Hall tags in and trips on his way in, and it really doesn’t get better after that for him. Crowd is chanting “White Boy” while Anthony just keeps beating on the jobbers and won’t even tag Alex Porteau. Clothesline from behind, and Tony Anthony wins this match by himself.

-Tony Anthony threatens to slap that pretty little face if she doesn’t straighten up, and demands that the Southern Rockers get out there, because they aren’t leaving this studio in one piece anyway. Either it happens in the ring or it happens in the parking lot, their choice. I’m loving this angle.



CHRIS CHAMPION vs. RADFORD TINDELL

-Last week he was Radfern, and if I’m hearing Dave Brown correctly, he’s still calling him Radfern, but the graphic says Radford. Bell, superkick, bell.

-We flash back to some hot Jeff-on-Jeff action from last week, when Gaylord left Jarrett a bloody mess on the studio floor.

-We go live to Dallas, where Marc Lowrence is with Jeff Gaylord and Skandar Akbar. They want Jeff Jarrett, any time, any place. Lowrence emphasizes that the winner of their next match will be guaranteed a title shot.



JEFF GAYLORD (with Skandar Akbar) vs. AL CLIFTON

-Dropkick and a splash look to finish early, but Clifton kicks out at two. Forearm off the top rope gets three for Gaylord.

HOLLYWOOD JOHN TATUM vs. DWAYNE FOSTER

-Tatum works the arm and yanks Foster down by the hair. Tatum is hammering Foster with some stiff looking punches. DDT only gets one as Tatum decides he’s still having fun. Boston crab (or “some sort of submission lock” per Lowrence) almost finishes, but Tatum lets go before Foster can tell the referee he gives up. Shoulderbreaker or possibly powerslam (the camera angle isn’t very clear) gets three.



SOUTHERN ROCKERS (Tag Team Champions) vs. ROCKIN’ RANDY & THE REAPER

-Rockers enter to surprisingly muted reaction, and the crowd actually chants “Randy! Randy!” as Rex King beats on him. Reaper tags in and Doll punches him down. Dirty White Boys hit the ring to a big pop as this is suddenly turning into a WTBS taping. Dirty White Boys use a loaded boot to knock the pretty boys out cold. Jobbers try to rescue but the Dirty White Boys are fighting the world while they just carry out a mob hit on the Southern Rockers. Chris Champion and Mike Awesome finally show up and the DWBs back off.

MIKE AWESOME (with Nathaniel Whitlock) vs. DON KELLY

-Suplex and a backdrop by Awesome. Top rope elbow and a powerbomb finish quickly.

-Off to Dallas, where Jeff Jarrett warns Jeff Gaylord that “the marbles are on the table.” Is that code? Is he telling Gaylord that he’s robbing a bank tonight?



JEFF JARRETT vs. JIMMY JAMES

-Jarrett works James’ arm and drags him here and there. Big dropkick gets an easy three for Jarrett. Marc Lowrence encourages us to go see USWA wrestling live this week, where we’ll see “one big name facing another big name.”

SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE vs. OH MY GOD

-We’re joined in progress so we don’t get to hear this jobber’s name. He’s about 40, wearing a sweatshirt, jeans, and cowboy boots, and actually appears to have his wallet in his back pocket as he’s wrestling. And after a minor struggle to run the ropes, Dundee puts him to sleep to finish.

-We jump back to Memphis, where another Southern Rockers/Dirty White Boys Brawl closes the hour.