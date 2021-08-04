wrestling / News

USWA Personality Bert Prentice Passes Away, Impact Wrestling & More React

August 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bert Prentice

Bert Prentice, who was a major part of the Memphis wrestling scene and an independent promoter, has passed away. The USWA posted to Facebook to announce that Prentice died at the age of 63. PWInsider reports that Prentice died after a battle with cancer.

The USWA’s statement read:

“It is with a heavy heart that USA Championship Wrestling announces the passing of our leader, our family, & our friend Bert Prentice.
He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, as well as the lives he touch over the years though wrestling and his philanthropic endeavors for the children.
Rest in Peace our dear friend.
Bert Owen Prentice
1958-2021”

Prentice was best known for his managing in the USWA as Christopher Love, though he first began using the name when he began working Southwest Championship Wrestling for Joe Blanchard in 1983. Prentice was initially a writer before he began managing, something he would also do in Global Wrestling Wrestling before coming into Memphis where he managed the Dragon Master and PYT. Prentice was the heel opposite top babyfaces in the USWA and managed several WWE talents who came into the promotion for feuds with Lawler, who was a babyface in the USWA despite his heel status in WWE.

Prentice went on to manage in Ozark Mountain Wrestling in Arkansas in 1994 and returned to Memphis eventually. He worked with TNA when they launched in 2002 while they were running their Wednesday PPVs. He launched USA Championship Wrestling in the area and would bring in Lawler and others for shows alongside new and upcoming talent.

You can see several messages from Impact, Dixie Carter, Jeremy Borash, Championship Wrestling from Memphis, and more below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Prentice.

