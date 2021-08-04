USWA Personality Bert Prentice Passes Away, Impact Wrestling & More React

Bert Prentice, who was a major part of the Memphis wrestling scene and an independent promoter, has passed away. The USWA posted to Facebook to announce that Prentice died at the age of 63. PWInsider reports that Prentice died after a battle with cancer.

The USWA’s statement read:

“It is with a heavy heart that USA Championship Wrestling announces the passing of our leader, our family, & our friend Bert Prentice.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, as well as the lives he touch over the years though wrestling and his philanthropic endeavors for the children.

Rest in Peace our dear friend.

Bert Owen Prentice

1958-2021”

Prentice was best known for his managing in the USWA as Christopher Love, though he first began using the name when he began working Southwest Championship Wrestling for Joe Blanchard in 1983. Prentice was initially a writer before he began managing, something he would also do in Global Wrestling Wrestling before coming into Memphis where he managed the Dragon Master and PYT. Prentice was the heel opposite top babyfaces in the USWA and managed several WWE talents who came into the promotion for feuds with Lawler, who was a babyface in the USWA despite his heel status in WWE.

Prentice went on to manage in Ozark Mountain Wrestling in Arkansas in 1994 and returned to Memphis eventually. He worked with TNA when they launched in 2002 while they were running their Wednesday PPVs. He launched USA Championship Wrestling in the area and would bring in Lawler and others for shows alongside new and upcoming talent.

You can see several messages from Impact, Dixie Carter, Jeremy Borash, Championship Wrestling from Memphis, and more below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Prentice.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bert Prentice – who was involved in the very early days of TNA and was the host of Xplosion alongside Jeremy Borash. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 4, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends & family of longtime Memphis Wrestling manager & Nashville promoter Bert Prentice. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nuLbHF4JBK — Championship Wrestling from Memphis (@CW30Wrestling) August 4, 2021

I’ve not been able to get Bob Ryder off my mind today, and now to hear about Bert. Bert was a staple at the #Asylum in our early days. Rest easy Bert, and thanks for all you did for @IMPACTWRESTLING. Sending love and prayers to your family. #rip 💔🙏 https://t.co/fvhcgeKjAb — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) August 4, 2021

Bert was a wonderful friend and a pure joy to work with. Always made me laugh. The years we worked together hosting Xplosion during the early days of TNA are great memories. My condolences to his family on this loss. https://t.co/g9v9JELdEK — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) August 4, 2021

RIP Bert Prentice. Met him and worked one of his shows while I lived in Nashville for a few months around ‘02-‘03. — Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) August 4, 2021

#Rip Bert Prentice One of my favorite promoters I’ve ever worked for Old school all the way A good friend and great person Always took care of me I like so many others will miss him a lot @USACWrestling pic.twitter.com/vJ4bmnt3bx — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 4, 2021

Bert Prentice and Jody Hamilton were both guys I owe a lot to. Both helped me out a lot in my first few years in pro wrestling when they didn't have to. I'll miss you both. — kaleb with a K (@kalebKonley) August 4, 2021

I just got the horrible news that my dear friend Bert Prentice has passed away. We thought the world of each other and communicated on Facebook every week. We were working on getting him on my show but then he got sick. I heard he was doing better so this new shocks me. RIP Bert — 𝕶𝖊𝖓𝖓𝖞 "𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖗𝕸𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗" 𝕭𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖓 ®™ 👑 (@StarMakerBolin) August 4, 2021

RIP Bert Prentice

Lotta miles, carny PO envelopes, matches, & crazy locals in out of the way towns (especially 2008!)

Maybe the last of the old time promoters. pic.twitter.com/WpOlk3mbak — Anthony Lucassio (@TonyLucassio) August 4, 2021