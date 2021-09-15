wrestling / News

UUDD’s DaParty Says Goodbye to Adam Cole (Video)

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole AEW All Out

– Xavier Woods released a video featuring DaParty members Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, Adam Cole, and Woods himself. The video appears to address Adam Cole having to leave the party due to his leaving WWE and signing with AEW, so the rest of the group bids farewell to Cole. You can check out the video of DaParty saying goodbye to Cole, aka Chugs, below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, AEW, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading