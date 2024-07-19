UWF Power Pro Wrestling (7.19.1986) Review  

-Originally aired July 19, 1986.

-Your host is Jim Ross.



UWF HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE: TERRY GORDY (Champion) vs. TED DIBIASE

-Joined in progress from New Orleans.

-Gordy has DiBiase caught in a chinlock, but when DiBiase gets close to the ropes, Gordy opts to just punch him and release the hold, rather than let Ted get a tiny victory like that. He beats on DiBiase and drags him back to the middle of the ring to reapply the chinlock. DiBiase punches free and goes for a backdrop, but Gordy counters with a neckbreaker for two.

-Back to the chinlock, but DiBiase refuses to submit, because it’s a chinlock and if he submits he will never get booked anywhere ever again. DiBiase backdrops out of an attempted piledriver and gets his second wind, throwing punches and clotheslining Gordy down. Powerslam by DiBiase, and he suddenly changes his mind about going for the pin and opts for a figure four. Gordy kicks free and sends DiBiase into the corner, and a big clothesline by Gordy gets the pin, clean as a sheet. Now there’s a bit of booking that you would never see anywhere else. Heel champ got a clean win against the top babyface, absolutely nothing controversial about it. Hot finish, but the neverending chinlocks were a snooze.

-Michael Hayes comes to ringside to shove DiBiase’s loss in his face. DiBiase fights back, which brings out Buddy Roberts to make it 3-on-1. Steve Williams hits the ring to help his partner. Brawl spills to the floor, and the Freebirds give Doc a spike piledriver.

-We go to Ted DiBiase, who was horrified at the sight of his friend lying in a hospital bed, knowing that it was because he was coming to Ted’s aid.

TED DIBIASE vs. BUZZ SAWYER

-From UWF TV a few weeks ago. Ted DiBiase grabs the mic before the match and calls out Michael P.S. Hayes, saying that the P.S. probably stands for “Prissy Sissy.”

-DiBiase manages to get a quick start on Sawyer, armdragging him and working the arm over. Sawyer fights back by biting DiBiase and suplexing him. DiBiase tries to mount a comeback, but Sawyer powerslams him for two. DiBiase rolls to the floor to try to catch his breath, but Sawyer follows him out and rams him into the barricade.

Back in, Sawyer clamps on a bearhug and drags DiBiase down with the mat to attempt a pin with it. DiBiase gets free and cradles Sawyer out of nowhere for two, then backslides him out of nowhere for two. Sawyer panics and reapplies the bearhug to try to finish this thing.

-DiBiase comes back again with a series of lefts and an “illegal elbow” according to Hayes. A powerslam by DiBiase finishes clean as a sheet. Hot little match.



TAG TEAM TITLE: FANTASTICS (Champions) vs. BUZZ SAWYER & RICK STEINER

-Sawyer takes a beating from both Fantastics early on. Steiner tags in and gets knocked around. Sawyer tags in and a dropkick knocks him clear over the top and onto the concrete. “I don’t know that he’s going to get back up!” Frank Dusek says as Sawyer stands up and walks around ringside.

-Back from commercial with the Fantastics dropkicking all the things. Tommy Rogers cradles Sawyer, but the referee is distracted while trying to restore order and misses what would have been a three-count. Heels take control from there. Sawyer takes Rogers to the floor and stunguns him on a barricade.

-Steiner powerslams Rogers back into the ring, but the referee decides to enforce a rarely mentioned rule. Since Steiner slammed Rogers over the top rope to put him back in the ring, he won’t count the pin. Rogers takes a beating with “percussion moves” and a belly-to-belly by Steiner gets two.

-Forearm off the second rope by Steiner, but Rogers rolls out of the way and we have our hot tag. Pier sixer erupts and the heels appear to overwhelm Bobby Fulton for a moment, but in a nice finish, Tommy sneaks up to the top rope and missile dropkicks the heels into each other, and a Thesz press by Fulton is enough to retain the gold. Good stuff here!

-We go to highlights of a recent Fantastics vs. Tatum/Victory match. A brawl erupts between Dark Journey and Missy Hyatt, and Missing Link shows up to support Dark Journey in a chaotic finish.



HACKSAW JIM DUGGAN & MISSING LINK (with Dark Journey) vs. ONE MAN GANG & KAMALA (with Skandar Akbar)

-Chaos right away with the facers clearing the fat guys from the ring. Link headbutts a table for fun. And the match actually never really gets started, as the referee is never able to get it down to two men in the ring, so after about two minutes of zaniness, the referee just says the hell with it and calls for the bell.