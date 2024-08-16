UWF Power Pro Wrestling (7.26.1986) Review  

-Originally aired July 26, 1986.

-Your host is Jim Ross.

“Hot Stuff” EDDIE GILBERT (with Oliver Humperdink) vs. TOMMY WRIGHT

-From back in January. Wright holds his own, flustering Gilbert, and he actually gets a near-fall with a Thesz press. Gilbert panics and goes straight to the Hot Shot to end this before the youngster can go any further.

-Medical update: Dr. Death is still selling the neck injury, but apparently they didn’t have a neckbrace for him when he shot this promo so he just has a white towel snugly wrapped around his neck to look like a neckbrace. Dr. Death rubs his throat a lot, and he has to speak up, because he’s wearing a towel.



CHAVO GUERRERO vs. RICK STEINER

-From Sam Houston Coliseum.

-Armdrags are traded, with Steiner managing to send Chavo to the floor with his. They battle for a waistlock, with Chavo turning it into a bearhug and Steiner turning that into a side headlock before just hauling off and punching Chavo. Chavo kicks him in the shin like a little kid in retaliation. Commentator Frank Dusek mentions a pro wrestling rule that I have never heard in my life–a kick with the toe is illegal, a kick with the side of the foot is legal. Zuh?

-Chavo keeps it up, just kicking and kicking and kicking at Steiner until Steiner’s leg finally gives out, and Chavo capitalizes with a stepover toehold. Steiner reaches the ropes to break, then gets to his feet and gives Chavo a swift punch to the head and stunguns him. He dumps Chavo to the floor and celebrates. The crazy thing about Rick Steiner in 1986, if you’ve never seen him in this period–no fan would believe you if you told them that Rick’s brother would enter the wrestling business, and that between the two of them, the BROTHER would be the one with the reputation for being a body guy. Rick is built like Ultimate Warrior here, it’s insane.

-Chavo gets back in and Steiner clamps on a chinlock, then chokes Chavo out. Chavo comes back with more kicks and a bulldog, but he doesn’t quite…do the bulldog correctly, and the fans actually boo it. Both guys are dazed, and Chavo takes him out with a “flying headbutt” that involves slapping Rick across the chest with both hands, but sure, flying headbutt, and it gets three. Decent match, and Dusek rather correctly pointed out that Rick, even this early in his career, has gotten so good so quickly that you can’t even call him a rookie anymore.

BARBED WIRE CAGE MATCH: TERRY TAYLOR & FANTASTICS vs. JACK VICTORY & SHEEPHERDERS (with Lady Maxine)

-From back in May, hence Maxine’s presence. The first barbed wire cage match ever aired on television, according to JR.

-All six men are in the ring at the same time for the whole match, so it’s going to be hard to narrate this thing. They are not shy at all, with Butch getting a faceful of wire in under a minute, and then Bobby Fulton takes some. Everybody just brawls for a while, with Fulton being the guy in the locker room who definitely said “Yeah, I’ll do it!” first, because he keeps getting pushed into the barbed wire.

-Back from commercial, now Tommy Rogers is getting his share, and the heels collectively have pretty much taken over the match. The faces all begin hulking up at the same time as JR brags that “These wrestlers are not cartoon characters, they are MEN.” He says this AS THEY ARE DOING THE HULK-UP ROUTINE.

-Everybody is bleeding by this point. Spike piledriver on Bobby Fulton. His partners avenge him by beating the hell out of the Sheepherders, while Victory keeps beating on on Fulton. Victory sets up for a suplex, but Terry Taylor comes off the turnbuckles with a sunset flip on Victory for the surprise three-count. Good match, if hard to describe.