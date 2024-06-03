UWF Power Pro Wrestling (7.5.1986) Review  

-Originally aired July 5, 1986.

-Your host is Jim Ross.

BRETT WAYNE SAWYER vs. ONE MAN GANG (with Skandor Akbar)

-We’re at the Superdome for this match, and despite being a much larger building, they actually manage to have less lighting for this event than a televised MSG house show.

-Brett does artful dodging to start off, with some uncharacteristic stall tactics for a babyface. Gang finally gets tired of this crap and just hammers him down. Gang hoists him up and press slams him while Joel Watts plays the “you have to see him in person to appreciate how big he is” card that I thought the WWF invented.

-Gang throws Brett to the floor and smacks him with a chair in full view of the referee, so that’s a DQ. Gang drags him back into the ring and just keeps destroying him while the referee pleads for some kind of sanity.



TV TITLE: TERRY TAYLOR (Champion) vs. “Mad Dog” BUZZ SAWYER

-Staying in the Superdome. Sawyer comes out swinging with forearms, but misses a corner charge. Taylor zeroes in on that and goes right to work on the arm, and we cut away from the match for a house show promo, and UWF isn’t alone among the territories in doing that, but it always struck me as a weird choice.

-We’re back from commercial with Buzz Sawyer in control. Okay, the ENTIRE PREMISE of Power Pro is that JR is showing us matches with the understanding that they already happened, just pick up where you left off. More and more, I appreciate the understated genius of Saturday Night’s Main Event and the “deliberately book a weird moment that causes all of the action to stop” approach to making that show.

-Sawyer locks on a bearhug, and then turns it into a suplex for two. Back to the bearhug, and my god, this card even feels like an MSG card. Long squash, followed by two guys doing rest holds. Terry starts to revive, punching his way free. Sawyer fights back with a powerslam for two. Sawyer goes to the top rope, going for the kill, but Terry rolls out of the way and Sawyer crashes, and Taylor rolls him with a sunset flip for three. Not so much with the good.

-Sawyer demands the microphone and dares him to come back and fight some more, so we get an instant rematch. And Taylor just gives him a Thesz press and pins him again!



KOKO B. WARE vs. JACK VICTORY (with Mad Maxine)

-Maxine is still a few days away from giving her notice and walking away from the business. Jack gets knocked to the floor right away. Back in, Victory gets aggressive with punches and kicks. Koko does likewise, but misses a corner charge.

-Dark Journey shows up and the ladies have a war of words from the opposite ends of the apron, and Koko takes advantage of the distraction just enough to roll up Victory for three. Post-match, the ladies brawl in the ring while the men brawl on the outside, and it ends up with Maxine challenging Koko to a match, but Dark Journey throws powder in her face and blinds her.

BLADE RUNNERS (with Eddie Gilbert) vs. TED DIBIASE & “Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS

-From Sam Houston Coliseum. Copy-pasting this from one of the first reviews I ever wrote for this site, from a tape called “Monsters of the Mat.” I had significantly less exposure to the old territories at this point, but I still stand by my bemusement that Ted DiBiase never ever threw another dropkick once he went to the WWF. Anyway, onto the copy-paste…

-DiBiase and Sting start. Sting shoves DiBiase into the corner twice. DiBiase tries to work the arm but gets shoved again. Side headlock by DiBiase, but Sting lifts and shoves him away. Weird to see Sting being portrayed as freakishly strong, I must say. DiBiase tries the side headlock again. Sting misses a clothesline and DiBiase catches him with two dropkicks and an armdrag, and Sting leaves for a breather. Well I’ll be damned, Ted DiBiase could throw a dropkick…who knew?

-Sting re-enters and we go to a collar-and-elbow. Sting gets a side headlock on DiBiase. DiBiase tries to shove him off a few times, but Sting hangs on. DiBiase fights out and dropkicks Sting, then Rock for good measure. Hiptoss sends Sting out for another breather, and the crowd pops huge for the faces’ high-five. It’s so weird to see the face team comprised of two natural heels and the heel team comprised of two natural faces.

-Double tags turn the match into Williams vs. Rock. Side headlock by Rock, but Williams launches him into the ropes and does a series of football blocks on both opponents to clear the ring. Eddie Gilbert goes ballistic on the floor. Side headlock by Rock, but Williams fights out and grounds Rock with a shoulderblock. Eddie Gilbert makes his way onto the apron for a quick distraction and Sting attacks from the apron to turn the tide. Rock takes advantage with a choke and a punch. Headlock by Rock does the job until Williams elbows out, but he can’t take advantage and Rock stays on top. Sting tags in and slams Williams. Elbow and a fistdrop get two. Double shoulderblock takes out both men. Sting recovers first and traps Williams in a headlock. Jim Ross cracks up when the Texas crowd actually chants “O.U.” to try and motivate Williams.

-Williams makes an abbreviated comeback, but misses a charge. Rock tags in and slams Williams, but misses an elbow. Sting tags in, and so does DiBiase. DiBiase “literally explodes,” according to the commentary, and beats the crap out of his blonde haired opponent, making good on his entrance theme’s pledge to go and kill the yellow man. All four men brawl in the ring. DiBiase scoops Sting for a slam. With the referee distracted by the illegal men, Eddie Gilbert runs in and dropkicks Sting on top, but DiBiase rolls through and pins Sting. Solid back and forth match, and it was really fun to see a match where all four wrestlers and the manager were right on the verge of breaking through and going into the stratosphere.

-JR buries the Blade Runners afterwards, suspecting that they’re going to leave the UWF and go someplace where the competition is not quite as tough. And that’s a weird burial, because Sting is sticking around.