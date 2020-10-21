UWN Announces Competitors & Brackets For World Title Tournament

The UWN World Title Tournament has official brackets, and a list of competitors that includes several WWE alumni and an AEW roster member. The company announced the full list of competitors and brackets on Tuesday, which you can check out below via their Twitter account.

The first round matches are as follows:

* Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) vs. Watts

* Chris Dickinson vs. Peter Avalon

* Karl Fredericks vs. Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young)

* Mike Bennett vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.