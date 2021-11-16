wrestling / News
UWN Prime Time Live Red Carpet Rumble Streaming This Weekend
UWN Prime Time Live will stream its Red Carpet Rumble this weekend. The event is set to stream on FITE TV on Saturday at 6:30 PM PT.
Announced so far for the show are Jordan Cruz, Juicy Finau, Peter Avalon, Danny LimeLight, Blake Troop, Effy, Kevin Martenson, Jordan Clearwater, Jack Banning, Dom Kubrick, Viva Van, Matt Brannigan, Beef Candy and more in the Red Carpet Rumble match, along with the following:
* Street Fight: United Wrestling TV Champion Levi Shapiro (w/ Howdy Price) vs. Papo Esco
* The “Killer Bae” Heather Monroe vs. Ruby Raze
* EC3 vs. Slice Boogie
🔥 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐃𝐀𝐘! Get your tickets or get the pay-per-view on @FiteTV, because you’re not going to want to miss this!#PrimeTimeLive #RedCarpetRumble
📺 https://t.co/ee647XTfu1 pic.twitter.com/DYXKIVvXO2
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 16, 2021
