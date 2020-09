UWN Primetime Live Results 9.15.20: Nick Aldis Defends NWA Title, More

The United Wrestling Network debuted its UWN Primetime Live series on Tuesday night on PPV, headlined by an NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defense. The show debuted on Tuesday night and the results were, per Fightful:

* West Coast Pro Championship: Alexander Hammerstone defeated EJ Sparks to retain the title

* Jordan Clearwater defeated Will Allday

* Kamille defeated Heather Monroe

* The Tribe drew against Wolf Zaddies

* Chris Dickinson defeated Jordan Cruz

* UWN Television Championship: Dan Joseph defeated Levi Shapiro to retain the title

👀 from ringside on the United Television Championship match.#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/9oaeGJagAI — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 16, 2020

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis defeated Mike Bennett to retain the title