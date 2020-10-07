wrestling / News
UWN Primetime Live Results: Da Pope Successful In Debut, FCW Women’s Title Match, More
The latest episode of UWN’s Primetime Live aired on PPV Tuesday night, featuring Da Pope Elijah Burke in tag action and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Levi Shapiro (with Howdy Price) defeated Bryan Idol.
* FSW Women’s Championship Match: Lacey Ryan defeated Vipress.
#AndStill@LaceyRyan9 leaving #PrimeTimeLive with the @FSWVegas Women’s Championship. pic.twitter.com/kKRv1GsChR
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 7, 2020
* 4 Minutes Of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Ricky Mandel) (w/Flex McCallion).
Freak Nasty! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/HK5WGnz183
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 7, 2020
* Chris Dickinson defeated Max Caster.
Make that 3-0 for @DirtyDickinson at #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/XVd5A5ZOPh
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 7, 2020
* The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido) defeated The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco).
* Watts & The Pope defeated NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice & Effy.
.@DaBlackPope is #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/wr9XpRmlfu
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 7, 2020
The #MysteryPartner is… @EFFYlives!#PrimeTimeLive@nwa @ZickyDice pic.twitter.com/zzfGhK5ZK8
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 7, 2020
#RIPAnimal @DarthWatts and @DaBlackPope with the Road Warriors tribute.#PrimeTimeLive@nwa @EFFYlives pic.twitter.com/KHrzEZL1Wq
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 7, 2020
Impressive return by @DaBlackPope, who wants a shot at @nwa 📺 champion @ZickyDice. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/cScKHbBn6W
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 7, 2020
