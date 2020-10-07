UWN Primetime Live Results: Da Pope Successful In Debut, FCW Women’s Title Match, More

The latest episode of UWN’s Primetime Live aired on PPV Tuesday night, featuring Da Pope Elijah Burke in tag action and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Levi Shapiro (with Howdy Price) defeated Bryan Idol.

* FSW Women’s Championship Match: Lacey Ryan defeated Vipress.

* 4 Minutes Of Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) defeated Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Ricky Mandel) (w/Flex McCallion).

* Chris Dickinson defeated Max Caster.

* The Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido) defeated The Bodega (Danny Limelight & Papo Esco).

* Watts & The Pope defeated NWA Television Champion Zicky Dice & Effy.