UWN Primetime Live Results: James Storm Debuts, Alexander Hammerstone Defends Title

October 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UWN Primetime Live

This week’s episode of UWN Primetime Live saw a triple threat match with James Storm, Fred Rosser, and Chris Masters as well as two title matches. You can see result from the PPV that aired on FITE TV below (per Wrestling Inc, along with some highlights:

* Clark Connors defeated Danny Limelight

* Heather Monroe defeated Elayna Black

* Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Tresario (West Coast Pro Championship Match)

* Fred Rosser defeated James Storm & Chris Masters

* Dan Joseph (c) defeated Dom Kubrik (UWN TV Championship Match)

