UWN Primetime Live Results: James Storm Debuts, Alexander Hammerstone Defends Title

This week’s episode of UWN Primetime Live saw a triple threat match with James Storm, Fred Rosser, and Chris Masters as well as two title matches. You can see result from the PPV that aired on FITE TV below (per Wrestling Inc, along with some highlights:

* Clark Connors defeated Danny Limelight

* Heather Monroe defeated Elayna Black

* Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Tresario (West Coast Pro Championship Match)

* Fred Rosser defeated James Storm & Chris Masters

ℕ𝕆 𝔻𝔸𝕐𝕊 𝕆𝔽𝔽 for @realfredrosser, who wins our triple-threat with the gut check to @ChrisAdonis!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Iqw8Ofioh6 — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020

* Dan Joseph (c) defeated Dom Kubrik (UWN TV Championship Match)