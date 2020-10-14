wrestling / News
UWN Primetime Live Results: James Storm Debuts, Alexander Hammerstone Defends Title
This week’s episode of UWN Primetime Live saw a triple threat match with James Storm, Fred Rosser, and Chris Masters as well as two title matches. You can see result from the PPV that aired on FITE TV below (per Wrestling Inc, along with some highlights:
* Clark Connors defeated Danny Limelight
COMING THROUGH! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/GJHCXGcduv
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
* Heather Monroe defeated Elayna Black
Killer Bae @Heatherisme with a big win on #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/egThfeH6vX
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
* Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated Tresario (West Coast Pro Championship Match)
“Not today.”
~ The @WCProOfficial Champion @alexhammerstone#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/6ZJhjik50m
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
* Fred Rosser defeated James Storm & Chris Masters
Well, well, well…
The @nwa’s @JamesStormBrand has arrived on #PrimeTimeLive!
Triple-threat match, anyone? pic.twitter.com/lzawVBDGPC
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
Samoan Drop by @ChrisAdonis @unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/9mFqtA1V9c
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 14, 2020
DAMN!@JamesStormBrand introduces @realfredrosser to the #PrimeTimeLive ramp. pic.twitter.com/m2dRBqzfjN
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
ℕ𝕆 𝔻𝔸𝕐𝕊 𝕆𝔽𝔽 for @realfredrosser, who wins our triple-threat with the gut check to @ChrisAdonis!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Iqw8Ofioh6
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
* Dan Joseph (c) defeated Dom Kubrik (UWN TV Championship Match)
😍 How beautiful is our new #UnitedWrestling World Championship?@CWFHMarquez @nwa @FiteTV @CWFHollywood @cwfaz@WCProOfficial @FSWVegas pic.twitter.com/KAhjsSS5Ow
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
The #UnitedWrestling 📺 Champion @Yes_that_dan says “This is my show!”#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/TOui8sG5qc
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
Whoever wins this one will defend the #UnitedWrestling TV title vs. @LeviShapiro on @CWFHollywood this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ICx1o9KIwc
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
“The definition of a fighting champion,” @Yes_that_dan hangs on to retain the #UnitedWrestling 📺 Championship!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/7v6Hn0cstk
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 14, 2020
