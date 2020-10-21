wrestling / News

UWN Primetime Live Results: NWA TV Title Changes Hands, More

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Da Pope UWN Primetime Live

We have a new NWA Television Champion following Tuesday night’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. Da Pope won the TV Championship, defeating Zicky Dice on tonight’s episode which aired on FITE TV. THis marks Pope’s first run with the title; Dice’s reign ends at 230 recognized days after winning the title on the January 26th episode of NWA Powerr.

You can see the full results from the show below per PWInsider:

* Max Carter def. Jesse James

* Miranda Aliza def. Christy James

* UWN Tag Team Championship Match: So Cal Distancing def. Friendship Farm to retain the title.

* Mike Bennett def. JR Kratos

* NWA Television Championship Match: Da Pope def. Zicky Dice to win the title.

