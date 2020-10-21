UWN Primetime Live Results: NWA TV Title Changes Hands, More

We have a new NWA Television Champion following Tuesday night’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. Da Pope won the TV Championship, defeating Zicky Dice on tonight’s episode which aired on FITE TV. THis marks Pope’s first run with the title; Dice’s reign ends at 230 recognized days after winning the title on the January 26th episode of NWA Powerr.

You can see the full results from the show below per PWInsider:

* Max Carter def. Jesse James

* Miranda Aliza def. Christy James

* UWN Tag Team Championship Match: So Cal Distancing def. Friendship Farm to retain the title.

* Mike Bennett def. JR Kratos

😲 @Jr_KRATOS looking to prove HE should be in the World Championship tournament. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/l8c88c35UR — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020

Huge come-from-behind victory for @RealMikeBennett, who enters the #UnitedWrestling World Championship tournament with some momentum! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Xs25zOWiXe — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020

