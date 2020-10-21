wrestling / News
UWN Primetime Live Results: NWA TV Title Changes Hands, More
We have a new NWA Television Champion following Tuesday night’s episode of UWN Primetime Live. Da Pope won the TV Championship, defeating Zicky Dice on tonight’s episode which aired on FITE TV. THis marks Pope’s first run with the title; Dice’s reign ends at 230 recognized days after winning the title on the January 26th episode of NWA Powerr.
You can see the full results from the show below per PWInsider:
* Max Carter def. Jesse James
Clash of Styles: Rap vs. Country@CasterShow#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/1DZqnYes1o
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
🎤 Mic drop by @CasterShow! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/jwGMxkJyfF
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
* Miranda Aliza def. Christy James
Another week, another great women’s match on #PrimeTimeLive!@MirandaAlize_ @christijaynes pic.twitter.com/phvkivj0sy
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
.@christijaynes with the springboard moonsault, but @MirandaAlize_ earns the win. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Zh1XmYqmW3
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
* UWN Tag Team Championship Match: So Cal Distancing def. Friendship Farm to retain the title.
#Hugs #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/OZgigIKwjg
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
#AndStill @UpAndyBrown and @Adrian__Quest successfully defend their #UnitedWrestling Tag-Team Championships!#SoCalDistancing #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/GiD9huyYyz
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
* Mike Bennett def. JR Kratos
https://t.co/97zxVL7QdF pic.twitter.com/OeIni4VtPq
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
😲 @Jr_KRATOS looking to prove HE should be in the World Championship tournament. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/l8c88c35UR
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
Huge come-from-behind victory for @RealMikeBennett, who enters the #UnitedWrestling World Championship tournament with some momentum! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Xs25zOWiXe
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
* NWA Television Championship Match: Da Pope def. Zicky Dice to win the title.
Time is running out, but @DaBlackPope is still fighting! pic.twitter.com/ZyX1Tbu7rC
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
AND NEWWWWW @NWA Television Champion… @DaBlackPope!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/jYLzaD2jQN
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 21, 2020
AND NEW!@DaBlackPope is your new NWA Television Champion!@unitedwrestling @Billy pic.twitter.com/rN9LVKFN3I
— NWA (@nwa) October 21, 2020
