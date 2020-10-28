UWN Primetime Live Results: UWN World Title Tournament Match, More

The latest episode of UWN Primetime Live saw a World Title Tournament match, two title matches and more. The show aired on FITE TV via PPV on Tuesday night and the results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Ray Rosas (c) defeated Kevin Martenson (Hollywood Heritage Championship Match)

* The Bodega defeated Real Money Brothers

* Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa (c) (NWA Women’s Championship Match)

Anyone else flinch when they saw this? @thunderrosa22 dishing out the pain to @SerenaDeeb. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/YxQGDGqBS9 — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020

* Chris Dickinson defeated Peter Avalon (UWN World Championship Tournament Match)

😱 @PAvalon are you ok?? Please RT this later when you wake up. Thanks.#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/vT5KII14S0 — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020