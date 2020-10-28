wrestling / News
UWN Primetime Live Results: UWN World Title Tournament Match, More
The latest episode of UWN Primetime Live saw a World Title Tournament match, two title matches and more. The show aired on FITE TV via PPV on Tuesday night and the results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Ray Rosas (c) defeated Kevin Martenson (Hollywood Heritage Championship Match)
* The Bodega defeated Real Money Brothers
* Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa (c) (NWA Women’s Championship Match)
Anyone else flinch when they saw this? @thunderrosa22 dishing out the pain to @SerenaDeeb. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/YxQGDGqBS9
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020
* Chris Dickinson defeated Peter Avalon (UWN World Championship Tournament Match)
😱 @PAvalon are you ok?? Please RT this later when you wake up. Thanks.#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/vT5KII14S0
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020
On to round TWO of the World Title Tournament for @DirtyDickinson! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/ccqEbqxw3o
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) October 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Possibly Leaving Amway Center Next Month, Talks to Possibly Extend Stay Until Mid-December
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Creative’s Plan With Lana Table Gimmick
- Deonna Purrazzo On Dangers Of Body Shaming On Social Media, Avoiding Stereotypes Of What Women Should Look Like In Wrestling
- Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell