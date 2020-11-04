UWN Primetime Live Results: World Title Tournament First-Round Matches, More

The latest UWN Primetime Live PPV aired on Tuesday night via FITE TV, featuring first-round matches in the UWN World Title tournament and more. The results were, per Fightful:

* Lio Rush def. Fidel Bravo

* UWN World Title Tournament First Round: Fred Rosser def. Erick Redbeard

* Heather Storm def. Miranda Alize

* UWN World Title Tournament First Round: Shawn Daivari def. Rocky Romero

* UWN World Title Tournament First Round: Mike Bennett def. Kevin Martinson