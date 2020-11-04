wrestling / News
UWN Primetime Live Results: World Title Tournament First-Round Matches, More
The latest UWN Primetime Live PPV aired on Tuesday night via FITE TV, featuring first-round matches in the UWN World Title tournament and more. The results were, per Fightful:
* Lio Rush def. Fidel Bravo
* UWN World Title Tournament First Round: Fred Rosser def. Erick Redbeard
* Heather Storm def. Miranda Alize
* UWN World Title Tournament First Round: Shawn Daivari def. Rocky Romero
* UWN World Title Tournament First Round: Mike Bennett def. Kevin Martinson
