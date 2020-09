UWN Primetime Live Week Two Results: Thunder Rosa Defends NWA Women’s Title, More

The United Wrestling Network aired week two of their UWN Primetime Live series with Thunder Rosa defending the NWA Women’s World Title against Priscilla Kelly and more. You can see some results from the show along with highlights below:

* Kevin Martenson defeated Danny Limelight after a brainbuster on the ramp.

* Eli Drake defeated Watts with the Gravy Train.

* The Real Money Brothers defeated The Family Farm via the Signing Bonus.

* Karl Fredericks defeated Slice Boogie with an Impaler DDT.

* Thunder Rosa retained the NWA Women’s World Championship against Priscilla Kelly by pinfall following a Thunder Driver.