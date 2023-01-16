UWN Red Carpet Rumble Results: Eddie Kingston Battles For UWN Title, More

The UWN Red Carpet Rumble took place yesterday, with Eddie Kingston getting a UWN Championship shot and more. You can check out the full results below from the Mesa, Arizona show, per PWInsider:

* Clark Connors def. Jakob Austin Young

* UWN World Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat def. Reno SCUM

* Zeda Zhang def. Danielle Kamela

* UWN Heritage Championship Match: Kevin Martenson def. Davey Richards

* Bad Dude Tito def. Willie Mack, Shawn Dean and Joey Janela

* Pretty Peter Avalon def. R3 Cassus

* Alexander Hammerstone def. Ortiz

* UWN Championship Match: Danny Limelight fought to a Eddie Kingston a no contest when Jordan Clearwater and Invictus Khash interfered.

* Red Carpet Rumble: Invictus Khash won