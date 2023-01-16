wrestling / News
UWN Red Carpet Rumble Results: Eddie Kingston Battles For UWN Title, More
January 15, 2023 | Posted by
The UWN Red Carpet Rumble took place yesterday, with Eddie Kingston getting a UWN Championship shot and more. You can check out the full results below from the Mesa, Arizona show, per PWInsider:
* Clark Connors def. Jakob Austin Young
* UWN World Tag Team Championship Match: Midnight Heat def. Reno SCUM
* Zeda Zhang def. Danielle Kamela
* UWN Heritage Championship Match: Kevin Martenson def. Davey Richards
* Bad Dude Tito def. Willie Mack, Shawn Dean and Joey Janela
* Pretty Peter Avalon def. R3 Cassus
* Alexander Hammerstone def. Ortiz
* UWN Championship Match: Danny Limelight fought to a Eddie Kingston a no contest when Jordan Clearwater and Invictus Khash interfered.
* Red Carpet Rumble: Invictus Khash won