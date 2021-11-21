UWN Red Carpet Rumble Results: New TV Champion Crowned, More

UWN held its Red Carpet Rumble show on Saturday night, featuring the UWN TV Championship changing hands and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Danny Limelight def. Kevin Knight

* CWFM Women’s Championship Match: Heather Monroe (c) def. Ruby Raze and Viva Van

* EC3 defeats Slice Boogie

* UWN Television Championship Match: Papo Esco def. Levi Shapiro

* Red Carpet Rumble: Jordan Clearwater def. AJ Mana and Andrew Everist and Anthony Idol and Aron Stevens and Bad Dude Tito and BHK and Blake Troop and Dom Kubrick and Dr. Phil Goode and Flex McCallion and Gaius Tantalus and Gentleman Jervis and Guy Tweakacetti and Honest John and Jack Banning and Ju Dizz and Kevin Condron and Matt Brannigan and Miggy Rose and Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas and Richie Slade and Robert Baines and Robin Shaw and Rob Shit and Ryan Morals and Slice Boogie and Snypes and Vinny Massaro