UWN Reveals Design Notes, History Of World Championship Title

The UWN revealed the UWN World Championship on this week’s Primetime Live, and has released some details about its history and design. The company sent out a press release with information about the title, the first champion of which will be crowned via an 8-man openweight tournament that will be held over the next several weeks. The competitors in the tournament will be announced on next week’s Primetime Live.

The announcement notes:

Rob Shamberger, famed artist known for professional wrestling themed paintings as seen on Canvas 2 Canvas was commissioned by UWN to create artwork used on the side plates of the title. One plate depicts Harley Race and Ric Flair. When asked about their inclusion, Marquez mentioned, “Race and Flair are synonymous with the dawn of great televised pro wrestling, and are widely considered two of the greatest and most respected World Champions of all time. They should be the measuring stick for anyone seeking to hold the UWN World Title ” The other plate displays Shamberg’s depiction of Colt Cabana locking in the Billy Goat’s Curse on Scrap Iron Adam Pearce. This represents the dawn of United Wrestling Network’s television presence, and perhaps the greatest championship rivalry in the 10-year history of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood.

The title was first conceptualized in 2016, and took about one year to design and create. It is the first world title to feature the Chinese national flag amongst the flags that are displayed on the top of the center plate. The globe that is used on the title is known as the “Unisphere”. It was also seen in the ’64 / ’65 World’s Fair, and was adopted for the title, keeping with the theme of “Peace through understanding” from the World’s Fair that year.

When asked why it has taken so long to finally unveil the UWN World Championship and to crown the first champion, Marquez remarked, “Every time we negotiated with someone to be champion, they got offered a contract elsewhere.” Marquez listed some of the talent that was potentially slated to hold the gold over the years including Fergal Devitt (Finn Balor), Karl Anderson, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mikey Nichols, Drew Gulak, and Peter Avalon.