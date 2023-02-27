UWN TV Taping Set For Next Week, Card Announced

UWN is set for its next TV taping next week in Irvine, California and the card has been announced. The United Wrestling Network issued the following announcement for the show, which takes place on Marcch 7th in Irvine, California:

The United Wrestling Network returns to the Irvine Improv on Tuesday March 7th for a TV taping. This marks one year of UWN holding TV tapings at the venue. The following matches and talent are set for next week’s event: UWN World Champion Danny Limelight vs. Zicky Dice UWN TV Champion Jack Banning vs. Willie Mack UWN World Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) UWN Heritage Champion Kevin Martenson vs. B-Boy Bateman vs EJ Sparks Danielle Kamela vs. Johnnie Robbie Reno Scum vs. Beef Candy Papo Esco vs. Cam Gates + Jordan Clearwater, Invictus Khash, Sledge, Levi Shapiro, Ju Dizz, Savanna Stone and more in action. Tickets are available at improv.com/irvine