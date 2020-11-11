wrestling / News

UWN World Title Tournament Finals Official

November 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have the finals set for the UWN World Title tournament after this week’s UWN Primetime Live. Mike Bennett and Chris Dickinson will do battle in two weeks on the November 24th episode of the show for the championship after Dickinson beat Fred Rosser and Bennett beat Shawn Daivari on Tuesday’s episode.

UWN Primetime Live airs on Tuesdays via FITE TV.

