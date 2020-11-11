wrestling / News
UWN World Title Tournament Finals Official
November 10, 2020 | Posted by
We have the finals set for the UWN World Title tournament after this week’s UWN Primetime Live. Mike Bennett and Chris Dickinson will do battle in two weeks on the November 24th episode of the show for the championship after Dickinson beat Fred Rosser and Bennett beat Shawn Daivari on Tuesday’s episode.
UWN Primetime Live airs on Tuesdays via FITE TV.
🚨 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐓! 🚨@DirtyDickinson will face @RealMikeBennett for the #UnitedWrestling World Championship on Nov. 24!#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/zwRTU9ER3k
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020
