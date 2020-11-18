wrestling / News
UWN World Title Tournament Finals Postponed Due to Injury
November 17, 2020 | Posted by
The finals of the UWN World Title Tournament have been postponed due to injury. The company announced on Tuesday night that the finals between Mike Bennett and Chris Dickinson are being rescheduled due to an injury suffered by Dickinson on last week’s episode.
The finals were set to take place next Tuesday and would crown an inaugural champion for the company. It isn’t known exactly when the rescheduled date will be.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS: The final round of the #UnitedWrestling World Championship Tournament will be rescheduled, following an injury suffered by @DirtyDickinson on last week’s episode of #PrimeTimeLive. pic.twitter.com/9N0NiyZ4lz
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Hall of Famer Attending Survivor Series
- Backstage Details on Changes to Women’s Elimination Match at Survivor Series, Mandy Rose Injured
- Cody On Why Shawn Spears’ Chair Shot Went Wrong, Original Plan For It, How Jon Moxley & Tony Khan Reacted
- Jake Hager On John Cena Refusing To Lose WWE Title To Him, Becoming World Champion, Why He Left WWE