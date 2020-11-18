wrestling / News

UWN World Title Tournament Finals Postponed Due to Injury

November 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UWN Title Tournament Finals

The finals of the UWN World Title Tournament have been postponed due to injury. The company announced on Tuesday night that the finals between Mike Bennett and Chris Dickinson are being rescheduled due to an injury suffered by Dickinson on last week’s episode.

The finals were set to take place next Tuesday and would crown an inaugural champion for the company. It isn’t known exactly when the rescheduled date will be.

