Vader’s Autobiography Officially Released Today

The autobiography of Leon ‘Vader’ White, Vader Time: The Story of a Modern Day Gladiator, was officially released today. Here’s a press release:

TITLE: VADER TIME: The Story of a Modern Day Gladiator AUTHORS: “Big Van Vader” Leon White & Kenny Casanova PAGES: 400 pages of brutality PICTURES: Never-seen-before (CWA rookie shots) from Gernot Freiberger and DDP Diamond Dallas Page RELEASE DATE: May 2019 PUBLISHER: WOHW Publishers FOREWORD: Mick Foley GUEST PASSAGES: Jim Ross, Jesse White & more! ORDER INFORMATION: WOHW.com

“It was almost impossible not to feel a sense of sympathy for an opponent of Leon White during his career as Vader. To me, he was the most believable, most talented “monster” wrestler of his generation. No one was better at being the immovable object, that impenetrable wall, than Leon White.” – Mick Foley

“As a wrestling fan when I heard about this horror show of a fight, I immediately put my feelers out to find that footage so I could see it for myself. I finally got a hold of that tape and, let me tell you, it was certainly worth the wait. That match instantly turned me into a Big Van Vader fan. I loved it. I loved the brutality. I loved the physicality of that match. It lived up to the hype and everything I had heard about it. It personally made me a believer.” – Jim Ross

ABOUT THE PROJECT: Kenny Casanova was selected by Leon White to get his story to paper. As a manager who played Kim Chee on occasion, Kenny first published Kamala’s book after he lost both legs to diabetes (raising 60k for the cause.) Kenny has since completed autobiographies to benefit the wrestlers with Sabu, Brutus Beefcake, and referee Danny Davis. (See KennyCasanova.com for more author information.)

PITCH: Leon White grew up on the tough streets of Compton, before taking on the world. His impressive college football days led him to the NFL culminating at the Super Bowl. After reinventing himself, he debuted as a wrestler battling monsters like Bruiser Brody and Jerry Blackwell. Then, on a Japanese tour, he was given a new gimmick. As “Big Van Vader,” he beat the undefeated Antonio Inoki for the IWGP title and had his eyeball literally pulled out of his skull by Stan Hansen, initiating his own legendary monster status. After winning titles around the world with every major promotion (wrestling names like Sting, Mick Foley, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan) this mastodon became “The Greatest Super Heavyweight of All Time,” while also being a father. Read how his reign of terror continued even after getting an expiration date; a diagnosis of only “two years to live.” This is the story of his life …and a legacy that will last forever.

• Growing up in Compton

• Football career including injuries and his participation in a Super Bowl

• Training and wrestling his rookie days as “Bull Power” in the AWA

• The creation of the Big Van Vader gimmick with Antonio Inoki for NJPW

• Holding three major titles simultaneously in Japan, Germany, & Mexico

• His monstrous WCW run in America

• Movie and TV appearances like Boy Meets World

• Working for promotions all around the world including WWE, UWFi, & All Japan

• Living with an “expiration date” after a diagnosis of two years to live

• Our final days with the greatest super heavyweight of all time