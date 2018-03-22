Vader Says He’s Having Open Heart Surgery on Monday

Former WWE & WCW star Vader posted the following on Twitter, announcing that he will be undergoing open heart surgery this Monday in Dallas, Texas…

Monday morning. Dallas, TX I am now having full blown Open Heart Surgery. They say it’s tough surgery to get through. Wish me luck I am gonna need it. — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) March 22, 2018

He had posted the following back on March 13th, stating that he would be undergoing heart surgery the following day. It’s unclear whether the surgery got delayed or if he’s undergoing a second procedure

Going in the hospital in the Am for heart surgery wish me luck and my Dr a good night's rest — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) March 13, 2018

Vader revealed back in December of 2016 that he was told he had two-years to live…

“I was in the medical center and I was seeing my doctor, who is actually an MD, and heart specialists came into my room. They said ‘We’ve been looking at your heart’ and I said ‘Who are you?’ I didn’t recognize the guy. He said ‘You have two years to live. We’ve been looking at your heart, and that’s the deal.’ It wasn’t much longer than that when he came back in the room — cause he left and obviously I had a bunch of questions and I’m in the process of answering those questions at this point. So for me to start talking would probably be premature at this point. I’ve been in the gym, I feel okay, I’ve been feeling pretty good actually. I don’t know exactly what he’s talking about or if something will show itself up in weeks to come, but right now I’m still trying to figure out exactly what’s going on.”