Vader’s Son Gives Update on Father’s Open Heart Surgery
March 26, 2018
– Vader’s son has given fan an update on his father’s open heart surgery. Jesse White posted to Vader’s Twitter account to share the news that the WWE and WCW alum is out of surgery, which was successful as you can see below.
Jesse notes that Vader’s issues were “worse than we had expected,” according to the surgeon. Vader revealed last week that he would be undergoing the surgery today.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes for Vader on his road to recovery.
This is his son Jesse. I wanted to let everybody know that I just spoke to the Surgeon. The surgery was a success but it was worse than we had expected. Long road for recovery. Will keep you posted. Thank you for the prayers.
— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) March 26, 2018