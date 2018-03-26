Vader’s Son Gives Update on Father’s Open Heart Surgery

– Vader’s son has given fan an update on his father’s open heart surgery. Jesse White posted to Vader’s Twitter account to share the news that the WWE and WCW alum is out of surgery, which was successful as you can see below.

Jesse notes that Vader’s issues were “worse than we had expected,” according to the surgeon. Vader revealed last week that he would be undergoing the surgery today.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes for Vader on his road to recovery.