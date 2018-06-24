Vader’s Son Thanks Sting For Being There For His Father in Final Months

Vader’s son has thanked Sting for being there for his father in the months before his passing last week. Jesse White spoke with TMZ and said that several of Vader’s old friends have reached out to his family after Vader passed, but that he had a special gratitude to Sting for being a source of support in the last year of the WCW and WWE legend’s life.

“One person I have to send a big thank you out to Sting, Steve Borden, he lives in the Dallas suburbs,” White said. “Sting has been a huge blessing not only as of recent but probably I wanna say for the last ten months to a year in my father’s life as well as mine. I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to witness that between the two of them as well as develop my relationship with Sting. You know my father was a God-fearing man and so is Sting so they would sit down and read The Bible together and go over The Bible, just talk about good time stories. So yeah, Sting’s been a huge blessing throughout this process.”

White added, “It’s been overwhelming with how much love and support stories and cool pictures I’ve encountered and I came to the realization that I need to figure out a way to capture these and they’re coming from anywhere and everywhere. I put together an email specifically it’s [email protected] I want any and all fans who have any unique photos, rare photos, stories they wanna type up anything they want to add please email there. Me and my family, we’re going to be going through them dissecting them.”