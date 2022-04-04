MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda On Whether She Is Interested In Transitioning to WWE

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda was in attendance at WrestleMania 38, and the Bellator fighter says she could see herself making the jump. Loureda was at this past weekend’s events and shared some photos from her experience. Talking with Helen Yee Sports, she talked about potentially appearing for the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her experience at WrestleMania: “It’s exciting. I’m not used to this type of world. I’m definitely learning a lot and I could definitely see myself being great at it. It’s acting, it’s entertainment, it’s fighting, all the things I love put together.”

On what name she’d like to use in WWE: “I think I would spice it up to Cuban Barbie. It’s who I am, I would be the first Cuban American female in WWE or any wrestling, only the Cuban America fighting, so for me, that’s my biggest honor. My grandparents came here from Cuba, I’m a first-generation American, and I want to represent my culture.”

On of she’s spoken with American Top Team teammate Paige VanZant about wrestling: “I haven’t spoken to her about it, but I know she’s really good there and I’ve seen her journey. I know AEW is big with Dan Lambert and I know she’s going to make her name there. I’m just going to ask her questions and see how she does it over there and what she feels and how I can transition that to my path with WWE.”